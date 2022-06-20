Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.86.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

