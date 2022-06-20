Energy Web Token Hits Market Capitalization of $72.46 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $72.46 million and $782,921.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00012085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013280 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

