EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ENS stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

