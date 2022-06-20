Enigma Market Capitalization Achieves $99,371.07 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $99,371.07 and approximately $36,218.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00223507 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009816 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00406707 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

