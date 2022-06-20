EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

