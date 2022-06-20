EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of EQT traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 568,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,716. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

