Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

