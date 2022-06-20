Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $731,140.00

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $60.45 million and $731,140.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00009455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.20 or 0.05398299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00263631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00596524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00551947 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

