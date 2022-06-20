Evercore ISI Analysts Give Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) a $198.00 Price Target

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been given a $198.00 price target by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.47. 27,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

