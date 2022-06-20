Evercore ISI Analysts Give Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) a $198.00 Price Target

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been given a $198.00 price target by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.
Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.47. 27,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
