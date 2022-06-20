Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,240 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

CTSH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. 125,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,510. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

