Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,790 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,144,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,535,000 after purchasing an additional 149,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,478. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

