Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.45. 138,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,027. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

