Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $133.80. 26,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,166. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

