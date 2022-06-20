Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

NYSE:NOW traded up $15.71 on Monday, reaching $443.79. 70,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.