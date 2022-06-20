Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.47. 49,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

