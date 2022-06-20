Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,930 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.09. 103,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,352. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

