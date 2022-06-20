Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 988,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,174. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

