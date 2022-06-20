Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BLK stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $582.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,419. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

