Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,210 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

DUK traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.