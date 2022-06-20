ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Cap of $251,296.21 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $251,296.21 and approximately $945.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

