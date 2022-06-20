Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Downgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Fabege AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

