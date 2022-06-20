Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to £145 at Societe Generale

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from £190 ($230.61) to £145 ($175.99) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.
Shares of FERG opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
