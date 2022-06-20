Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.