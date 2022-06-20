Financial Comparison: China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) vs. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group -178.00% N/A -147.90% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and Hyzon Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.78%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Hyzon Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 3.49 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 147.92 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -30.08

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors.

Risk and Volatility

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Carbon Graphite Group (Get Rating)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

