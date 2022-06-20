First International Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $51.46. 422,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

