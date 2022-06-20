First International Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 134,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.64. 1,168,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152,266. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

