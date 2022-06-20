First International Bank & Trust Has $892,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.38. 164,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,184. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

