First International Bank & Trust Purchases 327 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after buying an additional 540,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

