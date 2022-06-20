First International Bank & Trust Purchases 53 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,810,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $582.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

