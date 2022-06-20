First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 204 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.32. 74,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,411. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.01. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

