First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 6,559 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 580,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

