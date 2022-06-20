First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.09. 195,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,654. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.