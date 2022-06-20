First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,713. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.