First National Bank of South Miami Has $398,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.