First National Bank of South Miami Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

