First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. 451,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

