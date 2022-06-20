First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
BATS:IGV traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.30. 1,970,337 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.16. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
