First National Bank of South Miami Sells 459 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

