First National Bank of South Miami Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $114.20. 70,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

