Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up about 4.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FND traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 72,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

