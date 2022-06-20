Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 25.57% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

