Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $4.47 on Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00021851 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $72.43 million and $11.71 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.01127335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00107506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00499522 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

