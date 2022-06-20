F&V Capital Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

