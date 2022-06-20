F&V Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 158,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 445,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.0% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 242.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,185,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,303 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

