F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 4.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

