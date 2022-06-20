F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 382.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 696,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.