F&V Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.