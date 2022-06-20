GCN Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $24,674.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00256108 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

