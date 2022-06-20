General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in General Mills by 48.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $719,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

