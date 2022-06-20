GeoDB Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $149,752.22 and approximately $169.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 330,671,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

